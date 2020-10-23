Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 62 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $310.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

