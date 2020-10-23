Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $478,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

