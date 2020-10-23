Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 123,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Total by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Total by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 46,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

