Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $19,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

