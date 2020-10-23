PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,386 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

