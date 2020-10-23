Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

