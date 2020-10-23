Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Danske raised Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Lundin Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lundin Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Lundin Energy has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

