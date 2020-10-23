Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

RARE opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

