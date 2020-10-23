Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

