Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

