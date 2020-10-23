DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $377.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. Equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

