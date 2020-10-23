Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $671.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.