Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.
In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
