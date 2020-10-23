Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,160 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 799,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

