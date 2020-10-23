Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

CPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

CPI stock opened at GBX 24.17 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.82. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of $490.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

