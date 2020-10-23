Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Analyst Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

