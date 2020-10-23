Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $117.99.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

