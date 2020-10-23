Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FNLPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

