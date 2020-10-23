Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BF.B. Truist raised their price objective on Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

