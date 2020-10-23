Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

