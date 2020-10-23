Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Insiders have sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729 in the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

