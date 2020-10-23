MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

