The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $70,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

