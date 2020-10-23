Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,837 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

EBAY opened at $52.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

