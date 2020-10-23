Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

