Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.54.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $599.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.30. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

