Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 35,555 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.59 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Cerner’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

