Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.99% of Coherus Biosciences worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 167.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 608,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $307,786. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.