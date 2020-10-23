Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,096,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 385.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 327,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

Shares of VMC opened at $144.83 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

