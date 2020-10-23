Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $622,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

