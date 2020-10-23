ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $42.23 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $234,250 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.