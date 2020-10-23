Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,262 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.37% of Brooks Automation worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $236,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,886,754.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $7,710,092. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.