Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,200 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in XP were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in XP by 18,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC increased its stake in shares of XP by 1.1% in the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after buying an additional 681,221 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in XP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,344,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in XP by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 377,000 shares during the last quarter.

XP stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

