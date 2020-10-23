Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.43% of Acacia Communications worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.41 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $148,874.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,505 shares of company stock valued at $438,232. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

