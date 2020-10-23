242,582 Shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.59% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $82,904,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,507,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

FMTX stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). As a group, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

