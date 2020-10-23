Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

