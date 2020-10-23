Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 187,445 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,445 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.18% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $76,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,615,000.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,220. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

