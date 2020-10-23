Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

