Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

AMT opened at $235.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

