Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 189,997 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,997 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.