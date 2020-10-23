Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.58% of Baozun worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 69.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752,945 shares in the last quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Baozun by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 434,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $37.70 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

