Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 252.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,151 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,523,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

