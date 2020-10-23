Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 50,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,631 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.