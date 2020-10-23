Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 8,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.61% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 698.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

