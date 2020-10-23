McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after buying an additional 498,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $229.15 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

