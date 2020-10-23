Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $20,306,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $520.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.62 and a 200 day moving average of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

