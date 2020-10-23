Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

