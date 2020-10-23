Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,500 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 103.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $4,060,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

