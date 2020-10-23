Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.57. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.
About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)
ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.
