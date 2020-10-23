Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.57. Chinanet Online shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chinanet Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

