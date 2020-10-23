Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,714 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.