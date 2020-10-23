Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.25. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 4.98% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.